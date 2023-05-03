Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot inside Brazilian restaurant in Oxford Circle: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Brazilian restaurant in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting happened inside the rear of Taste of Brazil on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The man was shot in the left side of her torso, according to police. He was transported to Nazareth Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities said. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 7:26 PM

