Man fatally shot inside Brazilian restaurant in Oxford Circle: police

Digital Brief: May 3, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Brazilian restaurant in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened inside the rear of Taste of Brazil on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The man was shot in the left side of her torso, according to police. He was transported to Nazareth Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities said.