19-year-old killed in Oxford Circle shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old was shot in the head and killed in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section on Sunday night, police said.
The shooting happened on the 6600 block of Bustleton Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.
Police said the 19-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m., according to police.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police said.
