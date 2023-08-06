Watch CBS News
19-year-old killed in Oxford Circle shooting, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old was shot in the head and killed in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section on Sunday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 6600 block of Bustleton Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the 19-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m., according to police. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police said. 

