Man shot 5 times in Olney, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 44-year-old man was shot five times in Philadelphia's Olney section on Monday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 400 block of West Champlost Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say the man was shot twice in his right arm, twice in the chest and once in the back. He was placed in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. 

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 9:06 PM

