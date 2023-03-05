Mother shot after 6-year-old son finds gun outside Olney home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother was accidentally shot in Philadelphia's Olney section after her son found a firearm outside, police say. The incident happened on the 5600 block of North 7th Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the mother's 6-year-old son found a firearm outside of their home.

The mother then gave the firearm to her husband, who tried to clear the weapon. But the firearm accidentally went off and shot the mother in the hip area, authorities say.

She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, according to police. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.