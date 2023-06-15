2-year-old, woman shot in Olney, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 2-year-old and woman were shot in Philadelphia's Olney section Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened on the 100 block of Albanus Street at around 8 p.m.
Police said the woman is unresponsive, while the 2-year-old was shot in the leg.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
