62-year-old woman hospitalized in Nicetown-Tioga quadruple shooting: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 62-year-old woman was critically injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga section Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 3700 block of N Carlisle Street just before 9 p.m.

The 64-year-old woman was shot once in the chest and placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. 

A 25-year-old was struck in his right arm, back and buttocks, police said. A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg, while 34-year-old man was struck in his right hand. 

Police said they were all placed in stable condition. 

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities said. 

