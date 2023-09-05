15-year-old shot in Philadelphia's Nicetown section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 1475 West Hunting Park Avenue at around 10:10 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the 15-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. He was placed in serious condition, police said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.