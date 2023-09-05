Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old shot in Philadelphia's Nicetown section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sept. 4, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sept. 4, 2023 (AM) 02:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of 1475 West Hunting Park Avenue at around 10:10 p.m., according to police. 

Authorities said the 15-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. He was placed in serious condition, police said. 

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. 

First published on September 4, 2023 / 10:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.