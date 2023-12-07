22-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in his head, and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 29th Street and West Clearfield Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said the 22-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m.

Police said a firearm was recovered by no arrests were made.