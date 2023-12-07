Watch CBS News
Local News

22-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 7, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 7, 2023 (AM) 02:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in his head, and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 29th Street and West Clearfield Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said the 22-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m.

Police said a firearm was recovered by no arrests were made. 

First published on December 7, 2023 / 9:52 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.