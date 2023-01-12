Watch CBS News
Crime

Video: Suspect wanted for shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police searching for gunman that shot man in the face in Logan
Police searching for gunman that shot man in the face in Logan 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.

Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. 

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.

The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 6:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.