Video: Suspect wanted for shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.

Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.

The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.