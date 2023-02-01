Man shot at Kensington SEPTA station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 48-year-old man was shot in the upper right the back at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia's Kensington section Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened at the Allegheny Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and East Lippincott Street.

The man was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

SEPTA said the shooting happened in the westbound stairwell, but service has not been affected.