Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot at Kensington SEPTA station: Philadelphia police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 48-year-old man was shot in the upper right the back at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia's Kensington section Wednesday night, police say. 

The shooting happened at the Allegheny Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of  Kensington Avenue and East Lippincott Street. 

The man was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. 

SEPTA said the shooting happened in the westbound stairwell, but service has not been affected. 

First published on February 1, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.