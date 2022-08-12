Video: Philadelphia police searching man wanted in connection with shooting on Kensington basketball court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.

Man shot multiple times, killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say CBS News Philadelphia

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot.

He was last listed in critical condition.

