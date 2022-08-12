Watch CBS News
Video: Philadelphia police searching man wanted in connection with shooting on Kensington basketball court

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. 

He was last listed in critical condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

