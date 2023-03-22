Man shot 8 times, killed in Kensington: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot eight times, including five times in the head, and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue just after 8:15 p.m.

Police say the man was shot five times in the head and three times in the abdomen.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:28 p.m., according to authorities.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say.