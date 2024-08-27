3 men, woman shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say

Philadelphia schools dismiss early due to heat; breaking down hot weather alerts | Digital Brief

Philadelphia schools dismiss early due to heat; breaking down hot weather alerts | Digital Brief

Philadelphia schools dismiss early due to heat; breaking down hot weather alerts | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men and a woman were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Tuesday night, police said. The shooting happened after 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of G Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot six times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in extremely critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg, according to police. Another 20-year-old man was struck once in the left arm and a 40-year-old woman was shot once in the right leg, police said. They were all placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital, authorities said.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made so far, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8270 or call/text its tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous, according to police.