Woman shot by court appointed contractor during eviction in Kensington: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 33-year-old woman was shot by a court-appointed contractor during an eviction in Philadelphia's Kensington section Tuesday, according to police. 

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of E Auburn Street.

The woman was shot once in the right leg and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition, police said.

Police said a firearm was recovered and a man is in custody. 

