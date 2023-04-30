Watch CBS News
3 shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

By Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Sunday morning, police say. 

Authorities say they responded to the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street just before 1 a.m. and found three people wounded by gunshots. 

A 27-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were both shot in the back, according to police. Both gunshot victims had to undergo surgery. 

Police say another man was shot in the chin and upper back. 

Authorities say the offender is man with a tall, thin build who was wearing dark clothing. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 1:28 PM

