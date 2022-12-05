Watch CBS News
3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. 

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. 

And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. 

The shooting happened around 3:30  p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.

All victims are in stable condition. 

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

