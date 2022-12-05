3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say.
A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso.
And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.
All victims are in stable condition.
There's no word on what led to the shooting.
