3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso.

And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.

All victims are in stable condition.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.