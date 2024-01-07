Watch CBS News
5-year-old girl shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section: police

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl was shot twice in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Sunday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Joyce Street at around 5:15 p.m.

The 5-year-old was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital after arriving in a private vehicle with her mother, police said. 

No arrests have been made. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

