5-year-old girl shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl was shot twice in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Sunday, police said.
The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Joyce Street at around 5:15 p.m.
The 5-year-old was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital after arriving in a private vehicle with her mother, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The shooting is under investigation.
