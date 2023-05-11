Pa. State Police arrest person in connection to I-95 road rage shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was arrested in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate-95 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday.
The shooting happened last Monday near the Platt Bridge in the northbound lanes.
Police say the driver of a Sedan opened fire on another vehicle and a person in that car was grazed in the arm.
They say the suspect went northbound on I-95 past the Broad Street Exit.
