Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman struck in face by stray bullet, man injured in Hunting Park shooting: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman struck in face by stray bullet while parking car in Hunting Park, police say
Woman struck in face by stray bullet while parking car in Hunting Park, police say 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old woman was shot in the face by a stray bullet while parking her car during an apparent road rage incident in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Sunday afternoon, police say. 

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of North 13th Street just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said the bullet struck the woman in her face and went out her nose. She was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. 

A 24-year-old man shot five times during the incident was involved in a road rage incident that led to a crash, police say. He was shot once in the face and four times in the right arm, authorities say. He was also placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital. 

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.