Woman struck in face by stray bullet, man injured in Hunting Park shooting: police

Woman struck in face by stray bullet while parking car in Hunting Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old woman was shot in the face by a stray bullet while parking her car during an apparent road rage incident in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of North 13th Street just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said the bullet struck the woman in her face and went out her nose. She was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

A 24-year-old man shot five times during the incident was involved in a road rage incident that led to a crash, police say. He was shot once in the face and four times in the right arm, authorities say. He was also placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.