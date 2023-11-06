18-year-old shot 8 times in Philadelphia's Harrowgate section: police

Digital Brief: Nov. 6, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot eight times in Philadelphia's Harrowgate section on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of E Schiller Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The 18-year-old was shot eight times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is said to be in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a man is being held as a prisoner and they recovered two firearms at the scene.