18-year-old shot 8 times in Philadelphia's Harrowgate section: police

Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot eight times in Philadelphia's Harrowgate section on Monday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of E Schiller Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The 18-year-old was shot eight times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is said to be in critical condition, according to police. 

Police said a man is being held as a prisoner and they recovered two firearms at the scene. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 7:29 PM EST

