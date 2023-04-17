Man accidently shot by own gun during struggle with Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An armed man was accidently shot by his own gun during a struggle with Philadelphia police in the city's Germantown section Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of West Chew Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said they were trying to disarm the man when his gun fired, striking him in the leg.

The man was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition, according to police.

During the struggle, a dog was also struck by a bullet, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation.

