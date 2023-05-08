Watch CBS News
Philadelphia mayoral fliers littered on scene of homicide investigation

Homicide investigation underway in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are on the scene of a murder in Philadelphia's East Germantown section littered with mayoral political fliers Monday.

A 46-year-old man was fatally shot just after 4 p.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Church Lane. He was shot once in the left armpit and pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 4:24 p.m., officials said.

A 22-year-old man is being questioned by police. 

Police say at least one of the men was handing out political fliers for the Philadelphia mayoral race.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

