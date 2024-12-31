Man robbed at gunpoint in Philadelphia store returns with gun, gets in shootout with suspect, police say

Man robbed at gunpoint in corner store returns with gun and confronts suspect, police say

A man robbed multiple customers at gunpoint inside a Philadelphia corner store — then one customer returned with a gun and a shootout ensued, police said Monday night. The gunfire left the robbery suspect and the gun-toting victim in critical condition.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the corner of Germantown Avenue and Diamond Street.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said a man dressed all in black entered the store wielding a gun and began pointing it at customers, demanding they hand over their belongings. Pace said the man robbed three people and left the store before lingering outside.

Police respond to a double shooting outside a corner store at Diamond Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

A short time later, one of the three people who were robbed returned with a gun, and confronted the robber who was still there.

At least 13 shots were fired in the incident. The robbery suspect was shot in the side and the leg and was taken by police to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. The armed victim was shot twice in the chest and also taken to Temple Hospital by a private vehicle. He's in "extremely critical" condition, Pace said.

The robbery and shooting were captured on surveillance cameras.

No one else was injured in the incident.