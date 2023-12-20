1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at gas station in Philadelphia's Frankford section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting at a gas station in Philadelphia's Frankford section left one man dead on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened inside a store at the gas station on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue just after 6 p.m.

A man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in his lower leg, while a 28-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her right foot, authorities said.

Police said the 20-year-old and 28-year-old were each placed in stable condition at local hospitals.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.