Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at gas station in Philadelphia's Frankford section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: December 20, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: December 20, 2023 (AM) 02:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting at a gas station in Philadelphia's Frankford section left one man dead on Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened inside a store at the gas station on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue just after 6 p.m.

A man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, police said. 

A 20-year-old man was shot once in his lower leg, while a 28-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her right foot, authorities said. 

Police said the 20-year-old and 28-year-old were each placed in stable condition at local hospitals. 

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. No arrests have been made. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 7:47 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.