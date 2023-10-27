Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed while washing car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Oct. 26, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Oct. 26, 2023 (AM) 02:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after a shooting in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Thursday night, police said. 

Police responded to the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 4:15 p.m. and said a 31-year-old man was shot in the head, the neck, and once in the head while washing a black Acura.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital by police and was initially listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead a little before 5 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made at this time.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.