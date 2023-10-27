Man shot, killed while washing car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after a shooting in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Thursday night, police said.
Police responded to the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 4:15 p.m. and said a 31-year-old man was shot in the head, the neck, and once in the head while washing a black Acura.
The man was taken to Temple Hospital by police and was initially listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead a little before 5 p.m.
No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made at this time.
