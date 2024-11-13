Man shot multiple times, including head, killed in North Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood, police say

Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

A man was shot once in the back of the head and multiple times throughout his body and killed in North Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of West Cumberland Street at around 6:45 p.m., according to police. The man, who police said was roughly 35-40 years old, was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m. after he was initially listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact their tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).