18-year-old shot 7 times, ran over by ATV in Fairhill: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old was shot seven times and ran over by an ATV in Philadelphia's Fairhill section Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Mascher Street just before 9 p.m.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot three times in the left buttocks, twice in the left side of his back, and twice in the left shoulder.

He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.