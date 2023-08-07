Philadelphia shooting leaves 5 teens injured in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after five minors were shot near a playground in the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near 2nd Street and 65th Avenue, not far from the Helen G. Sturgis playground and recreation center, according to police.

The victims, who are said to be three boys and two girls, were shot in their arms, legs and lower back. Several of them were transported to Einstein Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, we know the boys are 17 years old and the girls are 16. There's a fifth victim that's only been identified, as of now, as a juvenile, according to officials.

Investigators said the bullets may have been fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

"The crime scene consists of at least 18 spent shell casings," said Insp D.F. Pace, with the Philadelphia Police Department. "About half of them are in the park itself and another half are outside on 2nd Street, indicating shooter or shooters were moving around quite a bit, running around as the shooting took place."

Police are combing through surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the shooter(s).