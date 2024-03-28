4-year-old girl shot in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section on Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of 79th Avenue just before 7:15 p.m., police said.

Police said the 4-year-old was shot in the abdomen inside a bathroom. She was taken to Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police said they haven't found a firearm so far. No arrests have been made.

