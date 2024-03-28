Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old girl shot in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 28, 2024
Digital Brief: March 28, 2024 02:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section on Thursday night, police said. 

The incident happened on the 2400 block of 79th Avenue just before 7:15 p.m., police said. 

Police said the 4-year-old was shot in the abdomen inside a bathroom. She was taken to Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition. 

Police said they haven't found a firearm so far. No arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 28, 2024 / 8:38 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.