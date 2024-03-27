Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured in East Germantown shooting: Philadelphia police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 27, 2024
Digital Brief: March 27, 2024 02:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot, including one fatally, in Philadelphia's East Germantown section on Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Wister Street just after 6:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was shot once in the upper back and pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital, according to police. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right hip and placed in stable condition, authorities said. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered so far, police said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 27, 2024 / 8:29 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.