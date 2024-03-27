16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured in East Germantown shooting: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot, including one fatally, in Philadelphia's East Germantown section on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Wister Street just after 6:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was shot once in the upper back and pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital, according to police. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right hip and placed in stable condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered so far, police said.

