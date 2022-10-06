18-year-old man shot following fight at SEPTA subway station in Center City: Philadelphia police

Fights leads to shooting at SEPTA subway station in Center City, police say

Fights leads to shooting at SEPTA subway station in Center City, police say

Fights leads to shooting at SEPTA subway station in Center City, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fight at a SEPTA station escalated into a shooting and left a 18-year-old man injured in Center City on Thursday morning. Police tell CBS3 this shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station, which is one floor below ground.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. inside the subway station at 15th and Market Streets.

Police said the man was shot in the leg and foot and he was able to wave down a Philadelphia police officer for help.

Police believe there may have been a physical altercation involving two men right before the shooting

"We know two shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We're getting info from SEPTA police this incident may have started as a physical altercation and a fight that escalated to the shooting."

Police rushed the man who was shot to Jefferson Hospital, where he's in stable condition.

Police said the man is not cooperating with police on the investigation, and he may have tried to give them bad information about what happened, but the entire thing was caught on SEPTA surveillance cameras.

Police have not yet provided a description of the shooter.

In July, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute on the platform of the subway station at 15th and Market Streets.