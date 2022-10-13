Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times, killed in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood on Thursday. It happened on the 3300 block of Cheltenham Avenue, where police discovered the victim around 2 a.m.

The unidentified man was shot multiple times and detectives counted at least 16 shell casings.

Police say the man appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

