Man shot multiple times, killed in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood on Thursday. It happened on the 3300 block of Cheltenham Avenue, where police discovered the victim around 2 a.m.
The unidentified man was shot multiple times and detectives counted at least 16 shell casings.
Police say the man appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s.
