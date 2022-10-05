Watch CBS News
Crime

Carroll Park shooting leaves woman hospitalized, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman hospitalized following shooting in Philadelphia's Carroll Park section: police
Woman hospitalized following shooting in Philadelphia's Carroll Park section: police 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Carroll Park section on Wednesday. Police said that shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of Girard Avenue.

Officers found the victim just a short distance away from the scene on Peach Street. Police said someone fired at least 10 shots from a semi-automatic weapon.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Police said they will be reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to gather evidence.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 5:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.