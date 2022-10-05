Carroll Park shooting leaves woman hospitalized, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Carroll Park section on Wednesday. Police said that shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of Girard Avenue.

Officers found the victim just a short distance away from the scene on Peach Street. Police said someone fired at least 10 shots from a semi-automatic weapon.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Police said they will be reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to gather evidence.