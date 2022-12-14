Man shot during Feltonville carjacking: Philadelphia police

41-year-old man in stable condition after being shot in Feltonville carjacking

41-year-old man in stable condition after being shot in Feltonville carjacking

41-year-old man in stable condition after being shot in Feltonville carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A search is underway for the suspects that police say shot and robbed a man before driving off with his SUV in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia police are going through surveillance video to try to identify the suspects that carjacked the SUV and shot the driver.

Police say the driver is conscious, walking and talking.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

When they got there, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot in his back.

The victim told police he was in his white Mercedes SUV when two men entered the vehicle, struggled with him, shot him in the back and then pulled him out of the vehicle before taking off in the stolen SUV.

"We did find some private surveillance cameras on some private residencies on the block," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Detectives are on location right now, knocking on those doors and hopefully those cameras can help us with this carjacking, shooting investigation."

Police say the two carjackers took off in the stolen Mercedes SUV heading north on Roosevelt Boulevard.

They're still looking for the carjackers.