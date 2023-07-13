Store employee fatally shot inside Brewerytown food market, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A store employee was shot and killed inside Jefferson Food Market in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened at the store located at 1501 North 29th Street just before 6:45 p.m., according to police.

The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was shot in the right side of his neck, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.