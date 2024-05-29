Police release video showing 4 shooters in ambush killing in West Philadelphia

Ride for Life honors victims of guns violence in Philadelphia

Ride for Life honors victims of guns violence in Philadelphia

Ride for Life honors victims of guns violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking to identify four suspects in a fatal ambush shooting caught on video in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia earlier this month.

Just before 11 p.m. on May 18, four people got out of a car and started firing at a 22-year-old man who was walking down the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue, police said.

The shooters were seen on video driving a dark gray 2018 Mercedes S560 with dark tinted windows and silver trimming along the bottom of the car doors, police said.

Philadelphia police say surveillance video shows suspects wanted for killing a 22-year-old man on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue on May 18. Philadelphia police

The victim was shot multiple throughout his body and later died.

Police released surveillance videos of the incident Tuesday. The full clip is embedded below.

The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the case and other unsolved homicides.

Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-TIPS.

The case remains under investigation.