55-year-old man dies after shot in the head in Philadelphia's Feltonville: police

Digital Brief: Dec. 14, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood Thursday night.

Police responded to 4900 Boudinot Street and said around 7:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was shot in the head.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and was pronounced dead right before 7:30 p.m.

There are no arrests at this time, and no weapons were recovered.