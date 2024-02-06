12-year-old suffers graze wound in double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia: police

Digital Brief: Feb. 6, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard just after 3:45 p.m.

The 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to his forehead and a 43-year-old man was shot once in the back, police said. Both are said to be in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

So far, police said no arrests have been made, but a weapon was recovered.