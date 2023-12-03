Watch CBS News
Part of the Schuylkill River Trail closing to pedestrians, bikers in December

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Part of the Schuylkill River Trail will be closed starting Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A section of a popular Philadelphia walking and biking trail will be closed throughout the month of December.

The Schuylkill River Trail between Paine's Park and Fairmount Water Works will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 4 to pedestrians and cyclists as crews work on a section of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

According to the city, bridge contractors will be installing debris shields and scaffolding, and "blasting, priming, and painting part of the existing bridge structure."

Walkers and bikers at either end of the closure will be detoured to the trail behind the Philadelphia Art Museum to reconnect with Kelly Drive.

City leaders expect the trail to reopen by the start of the new year.

The work is part of the ongoing MLK Bridge Rehabilitation, a $20.1 million project that's slated to be finished by spring of 2025.

