Philadelphia school's charter revoked after admissions lottery allegations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia charter school had its charter revoked after allegations the school's previous administration mishandled the admissions lottery, district officials confirmed Friday.

In a meeting Thursday night, the Philadelphia Board of Education voted 8-1 to revoke Franklin Towne Charter High School's charter, according to a district spokesperson.

Franklin Towne officials released a statement saying administrators were "blindsided" by an email from the Charter School Office about the revocation. The school said its new CEO who took over in February contracted an outside agency to investigate how the lottery was handled.

The charter school's statement on the revocation said, in part:

Our school should be celebrated, not rushed into condemnation for the alleged actions of individuals no longer employed. The School District of Philadelphia should allow us the time needed to complete our investigation. It is our hope the Board of Education will put the brakes on the Charter School's Office move toward revocation and allow justice to be done where justice must be served, and not punish hundreds of innocent students, families, and staff members for something they had no part in committing.

