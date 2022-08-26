Watch CBS News
Philadelphia school workers union reaches tentative agreement with school district

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia school workers will not go on strike. The union reached a tentative contract agreement with the school district on Friday. 

It represents 2,000 thousand service workers, including bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners, and building engineers.

The agreement includes pay raises and protects pension and health benefits.

Workers will now vote on the contract. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 3:52 PM

