Philadelphia school workers union reaches tentative agreement with school district
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia school workers will not go on strike. The union reached a tentative contract agreement with the school district on Friday.
It represents 2,000 thousand service workers, including bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners, and building engineers.
The agreement includes pay raises and protects pension and health benefits.
Workers will now vote on the contract.
