Philadelphia school goes on lockdown after gun found in student's backpack

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack at a Frankford charter school Tuesday morning, sending the school into lockdown.

The incident happened at First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School on Tacony Street.

Police arrived at the scene after the gun was found.

No one was injured in the incident.

Philadelphia police said lockdown was lifted at 12:10 p.m.

"The campus remains secure," the school said in a statement. "The safety of our students and everyone within our school is paramount and will always remain our number one focus. We thank our faculty and staff for their diligence here."

First published on June 6, 2023 / 12:33 PM

