Philadelphia School District to hold hiring event Wednesday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia School District to hold hiring event Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions.

Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs.

"Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian," Watlington said. "And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can't wait for them to express interest. We can't wait to see them at the hiring fair."

The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 8:24 AM

