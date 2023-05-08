C.W. Henry Elementary School reopens for in-person learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elementary school that closed for two weeks because of asbestos is reopening for in-school learning. The School District of Philadelphia says C.W. Henry Elementary School in West Mount Airy will reopen Monday.

The school shut down two weeks ago after damaged asbestos was found on the first floor.

The students were taught online while repairs were being made.

Last week, city and state lawmakers met in Harrisburg to push for more funding for school building repairs.

"The average age of Philadelphia public schools is over 70 years of age," state Sen. Vincent Hughes said, "so there is serious disrepair and the state needs to step in."

Philadelphia City Council member Isaiah Thomas said they're seeking a $5 billion commitment over the next five years.

Thomas said the money would go toward addressing damaged asbestos, lead-based paint and lack of air conditioning.