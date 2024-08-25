Multiple Philadelphia rowhomes and cars vandalized with red spray paint

New SEPTA bus, subway schedules go into effect, four shot in Chester, more top stories

New SEPTA bus, subway schedules go into effect, four shot in Chester, more top stories

New SEPTA bus, subway schedules go into effect, four shot in Chester, more top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood are working to clean up their properties after someone vandalized multiple homes and vehicles with red spray paint.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of East Monmouth Street after getting complaints that multiple homes were spray painted early Sunday morning.

In total, police said five homes were hit by the vandalism on Edgemont, Birch and East Ann streets. Three cars were also vandalized with spray paint, police said.

Resident cleans off van that was vandalized with spray paint CBS Philadelphia

"I've lived here 57 years and I've never seen nothing like this at all," said John Alfonso, a Port Richmond resident. "It's always been a beautiful neighborhood. It's quiet, it's been a great place to live. Now things are changing."

Multiple Ring doorbells in the neighborhood captured a man on camera spray painting homes around 1 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police to determine if the man seen in the videos is their primary suspect.

Homes vandalized with red spray paint in Port Richmond CBS Philadelphia