Philadelphia renames Germantown health center after advocate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the city's health centers was renamed Wednesday in honor of a public health advocate.

Health Center No. 9,  which is located on Chelten Avenue in Germantown, has been named for Mattie L. Humphrey. A ceremony was held and a plaque bearing Humphrey's name was unveiled.

Humphrey was instrumental in the existence of the community advisory boards for public health centers.

She was selected as a result of her accomplishments, including her ability to understand the healthcare needs of underserved communities.

