Philadelphia receives Sensory Inclusive Certification, first city in the nation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is being recognized for work being done to make the city more accessible to people with sensory sensitivities and challenges.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the city became the first in the nation to receive the "Sensory Inclusive Certification" from KultureCity, a nonprofit organization that helps communities adapt to the needs of people with sensory-based disabilities.

According to the city, Philadelphia has the highest rate of disability among the country's large cities, at 17%. Nationwide, more than 6% of Americans experience a sensory disability.

In August 2023, the Innovation Fund awarded $50,000 to three city projects, one of which was the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities' "Sensory Inclusions Project." The initiative, in partnership with KultureCity, received more than $15,000 and provided thousands of city workers with the training to increase awareness and understanding of sensory needs, along with support elements like noise-canceling headsets and fidget items.

The training was provided to city employees in October and November of this year.