Philadelphia ranks low in cities for singles: Study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you are looking for love, Philly might not be the best place to start.

WalletHub ranked the best cities for singles and the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection got no love–ranking 89th out of 182 cities.

Let's take a look. Seattle, Washington ranked No.1. Followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Denver, Colorado. Again, Philadelphia was around the middle at 89, and Dover, Delaware came in 175th.

WalletHub used 36 key indicators including restaurant costs, availability of recreation, the cost of personal care like haircuts and gym memberships.