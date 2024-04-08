Man stabbed 8 times inside Philadelphia prison: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man was stabbed eight times in the back in Philadelphia's prison system on Monday night, police said.

The stabbing happened at the Detention Center on the 8100 block of State Road in Northeast Philly, authorities said.

Police said the 23-year-old was taken to Nazareth Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered, police said.

The Detention Center is one of four facilities located on State Road as part of Philadelphia's Prison Department. The facility is the PDP's medical unit and houses incarcerated people who require "medical and behavioral health inpatient treatment," according to the city's website.