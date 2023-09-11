Police investigating suspicious death of a woman by Conrail Train Tracks in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman in her mid-20s beside the Conrail Train Tracks in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Sunday.

The woman's body was found near the train with one gunshot wound to the left side of her head. She also had lacerations on her knees, according to police.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at approximately 4:55 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been made in the case.